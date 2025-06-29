Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-8

Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals
  • Overall
    27-8
Ball State Cardinals
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
ESPU
@ Ole Miss Rebels (22-11)
  • Foster Pavilion
65
Final
83
Game Box Score

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
BALLST
 16-2 27-8
BUFF
 13-5 30-7
TOLEDO
 13-5 24-9
KENTST
 12-6 21-12
MIAOH
 11-7 19-12
BGREEN
 11-7 18-13
CMICH
 9-9 14-17
WMICH
 8-10 12-18
NILL
 6-12 13-17
AKRON
 4-14 10-21
OHIO
 4-14 6-23
EMICH
 1-17 2-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BUFF
Wed, Mar 5
W 72-60
vs
OHIO
Sat, Mar 8
W 82-57
Postseason
vs
8
WMICH
Wed, Mar 12
W 82-53
vs
4
KENTST
Fri, Mar 14
W 70-53
vs
2
TOLEDO
Sat, Mar 15
W 65-58
@
5
MISS
Fri, Mar 21
L 83-65
Full Schedule
Top Cardinals News