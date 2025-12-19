Next Game
Mon, Dec 29 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ LIU Sharks (4-6)
- Steinberg Wellness Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
-
1:01
NCAAW Highlights: No. 3 South Carolina at South Florida (12/18)
-
0:40
NCAAW Highlights: UNLV at Grand Canyon (12/17)
-
2:47
Booth Recap: UNLV at Grand Canyon (12/17)
-
0:22
NCAAW Highlights: Alabama State at No. 13 Baylor (12/9)
-
0:45
NCAAW Highlights: DePaul at No. 1 UCONN (12/7)
-
0:32
NCAAW Highlights: NC Central at No. 3 South Carolina (12/7)
-
2:49
NCAAW Highlights: Montana St at North Dakota St (12/3)
-
0:46
NCAAW Highlights: Villanova at No. 25 West Virginia (12/1)
-
0:30
NCAAW Highlights: McNeese State vs No. 21 West Virginia
-
0:28
This Just In: Women's CBB AP Poll
-
1:06
NCAAM Highlights: No. 23 Creighton at No. 19 Gonzaga (11/11)
-
0:32
Highlights: Prairie View A&M at No. 20 Oklahoma State (11/11)
-
1:32
Booth Recap: Gonzaga at Toledo (11/9)
-
0:30
Women's Highlights: No. 7 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor - Oui-Play Paris
-
1:56
What Does The NCAA's Punishment Actually Cost Michigan?
-
1:10
Brandon Marcello Explains Michigan's Punishment for Sign Stealing
-
1:44
NCAA President Charlie Baker: Expansion Inevitable for March Madness?
-
1:51
NCAA President Charlie Baker: Will Giving Conferences More Power Diminish Schools Ability to Break Away From the NCAA?
-
1:42
NCAA President Charlie Baker: Will Congress Turn House Settlement Into Law This Year?
-
1:48
NCAA President Charlie Baker: Board of Directors Approved New Legislative Model Giving More Control to Conferences