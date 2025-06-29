Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-21

Canisius Golden Griffins

  • Overall
    10-21
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP+
@ Manhattan Jaspers (16-15)
  • Boardwalk Hall
42
Final
52
Game Box Score

MAAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
FAIR
 19-1 28-5
QUINN
 18-2 28-5
SIENA
 14-6 17-14
MOUNT
 12-8 15-16
MARIST
 11-9 16-15
MANH
 9-11 16-15
MERMAK
 9-11 14-17
STPETE
 9-11 11-19
CAN
 9-11 10-21
IONA
 8-12 11-21
SACHRT
 5-15 9-20
RIDER
 5-15 7-22
NIAGARA
 2-18 3-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SIENA
Sat, Feb 22
L 72-58
@
MANH
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-35
@
IONA
Sat, Mar 1
W 53-48
vs
RIDER
Thu, Mar 6
W 77-61
vs
STPETE
Sat, Mar 8
W 50-47
Postseason
@
8
MANH
Tue, Mar 11
L 52-42
Full Schedule
Top Golden Griffins News