Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-13

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-13
Colorado Buffaloes
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESP+
vs Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-11)
  • CU Events Center
64
Final
55
Game Box Score

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
TCU
 16-2 34-4
BAYLOR
 15-3 28-8
OKLAST
 14-4 25-7
KSTATE
 13-5 28-8
WVU
 13-5 25-8
UTAH
 13-5 22-9
IOWAST
 12-6 23-12
ARIZ
 10-8 19-14
COLO
 9-9 21-13
CINCY
 7-11 15-14
KANSAS
 6-12 16-14
TXTECH
 4-14 19-18
BYU
 4-14 13-17
UCF
 4-14 12-18
ARIZST
 3-15 10-22
HOU
 1-17 5-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TXTECH
Sat, Mar 1
L 83-79 / OT
Postseason
vs
16
HOU
Wed, Mar 5
W 66-58
@
8
ARIZ
Thu, Mar 6
W 61-58
@
1
TCU
Fri, Mar 7
L 69-62
vs
SELOU
Thu, Mar 20
W 73-41
vs
4
GONZAG
Sun, Mar 23
L 64-55
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Buffaloes News