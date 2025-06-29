Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-25

Evansville Lady Aces

Evansville Lady Aces
  • Overall
    7-25
Evansville Lady Aces
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Illinois-Chicago Flames (15-18)
  • Ford Center
62
Final
72
Game Box Score

Missouri Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
MURYST
 16-4 25-8
MOST
 16-4 26-9
BELMONT
 15-5 26-13
DRAKE
 15-5 22-12
ILLST
 14-6 24-13
NIOWA
 11-9 17-17
ILLCHI
 10-10 15-18
VALPO
 9-11 13-19
BRAD
 7-13 14-19
EVAN
 3-17 7-25
SILL
 2-18 4-26
INDST
 2-18 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ILLCHI
Sun, Feb 23
L 71-54
@
NIOWA
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-54
vs
INDST
Sat, Mar 1
W 79-68
vs
MURYST
Thu, Mar 6
L 88-60
vs
BELMONT
Sat, Mar 8
L 75-48
Postseason
@
7
ILLCHI
Thu, Mar 13
L 72-62
Full Schedule
Top Lady Aces News