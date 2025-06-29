Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 11-19

Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    11-19
Florida International Panthers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (23-9)
  • Propst Arena
66
Final
73
Game Box Score

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 16-2 26-7
MTSU
 16-2 26-9
WKY
 13-5 23-9
NMEXST
 10-8 18-16
LATECH
 8-10 18-16
KENSAW
 7-11 13-18
FIU
 7-11 11-19
SAMHOU
 5-13 13-17
UTEP
 4-14 11-19
JAXST
 4-14 10-20
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LIB
Sat, Feb 22
L 73-57
@
KENSAW
Thu, Feb 27
L 53-50
@
JAXST
Sat, Mar 1
W 74-72
vs
WKY
Thu, Mar 6
L 83-48
vs
MTSU
Sat, Mar 8
L 65-44
Postseason
@
3
WKY
Thu, Mar 13
L 73-66
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Panthers News