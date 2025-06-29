Last Game
Tue, Mar 11
@ Wyoming Cowboys (22-12)
- Thomas & Mack Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
vs
11
|
@
3
|
@
2
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
0:48
BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement
-
0:28
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards
-
0:33
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker
-
0:35
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts
-
0:33
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers
-
0:40
Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB
-
2:31
Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?
-
1:14
Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN
-
1:06
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN
-
1:33
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA
-
1:13
Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina
-
1:50
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas
-
2:26
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina
-
1:08
Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win
-
0:32
Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title
-
0:42
Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win
-
0:34
Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success
-
0:47
Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles