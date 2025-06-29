Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-10

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
  • Overall
    22-10
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
ESP+
@ UNLV Lady Rebels (26-8)
  • Cox Pavilion
46
Final
63
Game Box Score

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
HAWAII
 16-4 22-10
UCIRV
 15-5 21-10
UCDAV
 13-7 21-12
CALSD
 13-7 20-16
UCSB
 12-8 18-13
LNGBCH
 12-8 16-14
UCRIV
 12-8 17-15
CPOLY
 8-12 14-18
CSFULL
 5-15 7-23
CSN
 2-18 4-25
CSBAK
 2-18 2-28
Schedule

Regular season
@
UCRIV
Thu, Feb 27
L 61-51
@
UCDAV
Sat, Mar 1
L 74-66
vs
CSBAK
Fri, Mar 7
W 66-51
vs
CSN
Sun, Mar 9
W 62-36
Postseason
vs
4
CALSD
Fri, Mar 14
L 51-49
@
2
UNLV
Thu, Mar 20
L 63-46
