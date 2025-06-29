Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 15-18

Illinois-Chicago Flames

Illinois-Chicago Flames
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    15-18
Illinois-Chicago Flames
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23
@ Butler Bulldogs (16-18)
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
54
Final
61
Game Box Score

Missouri Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
MURYST
 16-4 25-8
MOST
 16-4 26-9
BELMONT
 15-5 26-13
DRAKE
 15-5 22-12
ILLST
 14-6 24-13
NIOWA
 11-9 17-17
ILLCHI
 10-10 15-18
VALPO
 9-11 13-19
BRAD
 7-13 14-19
EVAN
 3-17 7-25
SILL
 2-18 4-26
INDST
 2-18 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NIOWA
Thu, Mar 6
W 76-57
vs
DRAKE
Sat, Mar 8
L 69-49
Postseason
vs
10
EVAN
Thu, Mar 13
W 72-62
@
2
MOST
Fri, Mar 14
L 77-70
vs
UAB
Fri, Mar 21
W 63-48
@
BUTLER
Sun, Mar 23
L 61-54
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Flames News