Overall 14-16

Loyola Marymount Lions

  • Overall
    14-16
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ San Francisco Dons (15-16)
  • Orleans Arena
66
Final
75
Game Box Score

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
PORT
 17-3 31-5
GONZAG
 17-3 24-11
WASHST
 14-6 21-14
OREGST
 12-8 19-16
SANFRAN
 11-9 15-16
MARYCA
 10-10 14-17
UOP
 9-11 15-19
SNCLRA
 8-12 14-17
LOYMRY
 7-13 14-16
PEPPER
 3-17 8-22
USD
 2-18 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UOP
Thu, Feb 20
L 63-49
vs
PEPPER
Sat, Feb 22
W 58-49
@
USD
Thu, Feb 27
W 63-60
vs
MARYCA
Sat, Mar 1
W 65-61
Postseason
@
8
SNCLRA
Fri, Mar 7
W 66-52
@
5
SANFRAN
Sat, Mar 8
L 75-66
Full Schedule
