Overall 14-18

  • Overall
    14-18
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESPU
@ Montana State Bobcats (30-4)
  • Idaho Central Arena
57
Final
58
Game Box Score

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
MONST
 17-1 30-4
NAU
 16-2 27-8
IDAHO
 10-8 18-12
WEBER
 10-8 13-16
IDST
 8-10 14-17
MNTNA
 8-10 14-18
SACST
 7-11 15-18
EWASH
 7-11 11-20
NCOLO
 6-12 14-17
PORTST
 1-17 4-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SACST
Thu, Feb 27
W 71-63
vs
PORTST
Sat, Mar 1
W 74-61
@
EWASH
Mon, Mar 3
L 80-77
Postseason
@
3
IDAHO
Mon, Mar 10
W 65-54
@
2
NAU
Tue, Mar 11
W 71-67
@
1
MONST
Wed, Mar 12
L 58-57
