Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 9-21

North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    9-21
North Carolina Central Eagles
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Coppin State Lady Eagles (19-15)
  • Norfolk Scope Arena
48
Final
57
Game Box Score

MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
NORFLK
 14-0 30-5
HOW
 12-2 22-12
COPPST
 8-6 19-15
UMES
 8-6 14-17
MORGAN
 6-8 13-17
NCCU
 6-8 9-21
DELST
 1-13 5-24
SCST
 1-13 2-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
DELST
Mon, Feb 24
W 82-47
@
UMES
Wed, Feb 26
L 67-57
vs
HOW
Sat, Mar 1
L 74-51
vs
NORFLK
Mon, Mar 3
L 96-57
@
SCST
Thu, Mar 6
W 68-63
Postseason
@
4
COPPST
Thu, Mar 13
L 57-48
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Eagles News