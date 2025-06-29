Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 10-20

New Hamp. Wildcats

New Hamp. Wildcats
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    10-20
New Hamp. Wildcats
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ Albany Great Danes (26-7)
  • Broadview Center
44
Final
66
Game Box Score

America East Standings

Team Conf Overall
ALBANY
 14-2 26-7
UVM
 13-3 21-13
BRYANT
 9-7 17-15
MAINE
 9-7 15-16
NJTECH
 8-8 11-19
BING
 7-9 15-15
UMBC
 7-9 14-15
NH
 4-12 10-20
MASLOW
 1-15 3-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UVM
Thu, Feb 13
L 55-46
@
MASLOW
Sat, Feb 15
W 62-55 / OT
vs
BING
Thu, Feb 20
W 65-38
vs
ALBANY
Sat, Feb 22
L 67-49
@
MAINE
Thu, Feb 27
L 62-48
Postseason
@
1
ALBANY
Thu, Mar 6
L 66-44
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Wildcats News