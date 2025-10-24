Skip to Main Content
Overall 0-0

New Haven Chargers

ChevronDown
  • Overall
    0-0
ChevronDown

Next Game

Tue, Nov 4 @ 6:30 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Xavier Musketeers (0-0)
  • Cintas Center

Northeast Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIU
 0-0 0-0
MRCY
 0-0 0-0
NHAV
 0-0 0-0
STNHIL
 0-0 0-0
FDU
 0-0 0-0
SFTRPA
 0-0 0-0
WAGNER
 0-0 0-0
CCTST
 0-0 0-0
CHIST
 0-0 0-0
LMC
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
XAVIER
Tue, Nov 4
6:30 pm
ESP+
vs
IONA
Sun, Nov 9
2:00 pm
vs
SUNYPU
Wed, Nov 12
7:00 pm
vs
BU
Sat, Nov 15
4:30 pm
vs
BARD
Mon, Nov 17
7:00 pm
Full Schedule
Top Chargers News