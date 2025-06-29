Skip to Main Content
Overall 30-5

Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State Spartans
  • Overall
    30-5
Norfolk State Spartans
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
ESPN
@ Maryland Terrapins (25-8)
  • Xfinity Center
69
Final
82
Game Box Score

MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
NORFLK
 14-0 30-5
HOW
 12-2 22-12
COPPST
 8-6 19-15
UMES
 8-6 14-17
MORGAN
 6-8 13-17
NCCU
 6-8 9-21
DELST
 1-13 5-24
SCST
 1-13 2-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NCCU
Mon, Mar 3
W 96-57
@
HOW
Thu, Mar 6
W 68-56
Postseason
vs
8
SCST
Wed, Mar 12
W 81-55
vs
4
COPPST
Fri, Mar 14
W 72-33
vs
2
HOW
Sat, Mar 15
W 68-56
@
4
MD
Sat, Mar 22
L 82-69
Full Schedule
Top Spartans News