Overall 31-5

Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots
  • Overall
    31-5
Portland Pilots
Last Game
Thu, Mar 27 |
ESP+
@ Villanova Wildcats (21-15)
  • Finneran Pavilion
61
Final
71
Game Box Score

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
PORT
 17-3 31-5
GONZAG
 17-3 24-11
WASHST
 14-6 21-14
OREGST
 12-8 19-16
SANFRAN
 11-9 15-16
MARYCA
 10-10 14-17
UOP
 9-11 15-19
SNCLRA
 8-12 14-17
LOYMRY
 7-13 14-16
PEPPER
 3-17 8-22
USD
 2-18 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UOP
Sat, Mar 1
W 94-88 / OT
Postseason
vs
3
WASHST
Mon, Mar 10
W 72-57
vs
4
OREGST
Tue, Mar 11
L 59-46
@
2
STNFRD
Thu, Mar 20
W 69-68 / OT
@
3
SETON
Sun, Mar 23
W 61-55
@
4
NOVA
Thu, Mar 27
L 71-61
Full Schedule
Top Pilots News