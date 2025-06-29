Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 13-19

Providence Friars

Providence Friars
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    13-19
Providence Friars
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
FLO
vs Georgetown Hoyas (12-19)
  • Mohegan Sun Arena
58
Final
56
Game Box Score

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
UCONN
 18-0 37-3
CREIGH
 16-2 26-7
SETON
 13-5 23-10
MARQET
 12-6 21-11
NOVA
 11-7 21-15
DEPAUL
 8-10 13-19
PROV
 6-12 13-19
STJOHN
 5-13 16-15
BUTLER
 5-13 16-18
GTOWN
 4-14 12-19
XAVIER
 1-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
XAVIER
Wed, Feb 12
W 61-53
vs
SETON
Sun, Feb 16
L 59-38
@
MARQET
Wed, Feb 19
L 69-51
vs
NOVA
Sun, Feb 23
W 63-56
@
GTOWN
Sat, Mar 1
W 66-62
Postseason
vs
10
GTOWN
Fri, Mar 7
L 58-56
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Friars News