Overall 26-6

Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions

  • Overall
    26-6
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
ESP+
@ Colorado Buffaloes (21-13)
  • CU Events Center
41
Final
73
Game Box Score

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
SELOU
 19-1 26-6
LAMAR
 17-3 22-8
SFA
 16-4 29-6
UIW
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
TEXPA
 11-9 16-16
NICHST
 9-11 17-14
TXAMCC
 7-13 15-17
MCNSE
 5-15 10-21
NORL
 5-15 5-24
TAMC
 4-16 7-22
HOUBP
 3-17 6-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TAMC
Sat, Feb 22
W 75-55
@
TEXPA
Thu, Feb 27
W 52-48
@
TXAMCC
Sat, Mar 1
L 54-52
Postseason
vs
4
UIW
Wed, Mar 12
W 57-37
vs
3
SFA
Thu, Mar 13
L 65-57
@
1
COLO
Thu, Mar 20
L 73-41
Full Schedule
Top Lady Lions News