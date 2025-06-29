Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-22

San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans
  • Overall
    10-22
San Jose State Spartans
Last Game
Sun, Mar 9
@ Fresno State Bulldogs (19-15)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
62
Final
67
Game Box Score

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UNLV
 16-2 26-8
WYO
 14-4 22-12
CSU
 13-5 22-10
SDGST
 11-7 25-10
NMEX
 11-7 18-14
FRESNO
 8-10 19-15
BOISE
 7-11 18-15
AF
 7-11 18-15
NEVADA
 6-12 11-21
SJST
 3-15 10-22
UTAHST
 3-15 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NMEX
Wed, Feb 19
L 72-65
vs
SDGST
Sat, Feb 22
L 82-60
@
UTAHST
Wed, Feb 26
L 82-75
@
UNLV
Sat, Mar 1
L 89-56
vs
CSU
Tue, Mar 4
L 90-70
Postseason
@
6
FRESNO
Sun, Mar 9
L 67-62
Full Schedule
