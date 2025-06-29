Skip to Main Content
Overall 23-13

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

  • Overall
    23-13
Last Game
Thu, Mar 27 |
ESP+
vs Buffalo Bulls (30-7)
  • Liberty Arena
76
Final
64
Game Box Score

Ohio Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
TNTECH
 18-2 26-6
LINDEN
 16-4 23-11
EILL
 15-5 18-12
SOUIND
 12-8 23-13
ARKLR
 12-8 14-16
TNMART
 10-10 13-19
WILL
 8-12 17-17
TNST
 6-14 10-21
MOREHD
 5-15 10-20
SIUE
 4-16 6-23
SEMO
 4-16 6-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
TNST
Sat, Mar 1
L 73-64
Postseason
vs
8
TNST
Wed, Mar 5
W 90-66
@
4
ARKLR
Thu, Mar 6
W 73-52
@
1
TNTECH
Fri, Mar 7
L 88-78
vs
CAMP
Sun, Mar 23
W 60-51
vs
BUFF
Thu, Mar 27
L 76-64
Full Schedule
