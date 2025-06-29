Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-21

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Overall
    9-21
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
ESP+
@ Tarleton State Texans (20-14)
  • Orleans Arena
40
Final
59
WAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
GC
 16-0 32-3
TRLST
 10-6 20-14
TXARL
 10-6 18-14
ABIL
 9-7 22-13
UTVALL
 9-7 19-13
CALBPTST
 9-7 12-19
SUTAH
 7-9 9-21
UTTCH
 1-15 6-25
SEATTLE
 1-15 4-26
Schedule

Regular season
@
UTVALL
Sat, Feb 15
W 72-63
vs
ABIL
Wed, Feb 19
W 49-46
vs
UTTCH
Thu, Feb 27
W 78-51
vs
UTVALL
Sat, Mar 1
L 53-48
@
SEATTLE
Thu, Mar 6
W 66-51
Postseason
@
2
TRLST
Wed, Mar 12
L 59-40
