Overall 24-10

Tennessee Lady Volunteers

  • Overall
    24-10
Last Game
Sat, Mar 29 |
ABC
@ Texas Longhorns (35-4)
  • Legacy Arena at The BJCC
59
Final
67
Game Box Score

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SC
 15-1 35-4
TEXAS
 15-1 35-4
LSU
 12-4 31-6
OKLA
 11-5 27-8
UK
 11-5 23-8
BAMA
 10-6 24-9
MISS
 10-6 22-11
TENN
 8-8 24-10
VANDY
 8-8 22-11
MISSST
 7-9 22-12
FLA
 5-11 19-18
UGA
 4-12 13-19
MIZZOU
 3-13 14-18
AUBURN
 3-13 12-18
TEXAM
 3-13 10-19
ARK
 3-13 10-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
UGA
Sun, Mar 2
L 72-69
Postseason
vs
16
TEXAM
Wed, Mar 5
W 77-37
@
8
VANDY
Thu, Mar 6
L 84-76
vs
12
SFLA
Fri, Mar 21
W 101-66
@
4
OHIOST
Sun, Mar 23
W 82-67
@
1
TEXAS
Sat, Mar 29
L 67-59
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Women's Sweet 16 Friday Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 15 Tennessee (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Deniya Prawl: How it started, How it's going

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

Top Lady Volunteers News

