Overall 15-17

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

  • Overall
    15-17
Last Game
Mon, Mar 10 |
ESP+
@ NW State Lady Demons (16-16)
  • Legacy Center
63
Final
66
Game Box Score

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
SELOU
 19-1 26-6
LAMAR
 17-3 22-8
SFA
 16-4 29-6
UIW
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
TEXPA
 11-9 16-16
NICHST
 9-11 17-14
TXAMCC
 7-13 15-17
MCNSE
 5-15 10-21
NORL
 5-15 5-24
TAMC
 4-16 7-22
HOUBP
 3-17 6-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NICHST
Thu, Feb 20
W 59-44
@
MCNSE
Sat, Feb 22
L 69-60
vs
NORL
Thu, Feb 27
W 90-76
vs
SELOU
Sat, Mar 1
W 54-52
vs
LAMAR
Wed, Mar 5
L 71-54
Postseason
@
5
NWST
Mon, Mar 10
L 66-63
Full Schedule
