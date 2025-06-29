Skip to Main Content
Overall 37-3

Connecticut Huskies

Connecticut Huskies
  • Overall
    37-3
Connecticut Huskies
Last Game
Sun, Apr 6 |
ABC
@ South Carolina Gamecocks (35-4)
  • Amalie Arena
82
Final
59
Game Box Score

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
UCONN
 18-0 37-3
CREIGH
 16-2 26-7
SETON
 13-5 23-10
MARQET
 12-6 21-11
NOVA
 11-7 21-15
DEPAUL
 8-10 13-19
PROV
 6-12 13-19
STJOHN
 5-13 16-15
BUTLER
 5-13 16-18
GTOWN
 4-14 12-19
XAVIER
 1-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
15
ARKST
Sat, Mar 22
W 103-34
vs
10
SDAKST
Mon, Mar 24
W 91-57
vs
3
OKLA
Sat, Mar 29
W 82-59
@
1
USC
Mon, Mar 31
W 78-64
@
1
UCLA
Fri, Apr 4
W 85-51
@
1
SC
Sun, Apr 6
W 82-59
Full Schedule
    0:42

    WNBA Draft Preview: Paige Bueckers slam dunk No. 1 overall pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    WNBA Mock Draft: No. 1 Paige Bueckers (Wings)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    No. 2 UConn Dominates in National Championship | NCAA March Madness 360

  • Image thumbnail
    5:18

    No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn Go Head-to-Head in National Championship | NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Women's Sweet 16 Friday Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    We Need To Talk: Sarah Strong Talks Challenges at UConn and Building Confidence

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Player Profiles Presented By Marriott Bonvoy

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Inside College Basketball: Will #5 UConn Use Their Depth to Win Another National Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    NCAAW Highlights: Xavier at No. 7 UConn (1/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

