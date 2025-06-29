Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-15

California Riverside Highlanders

California Riverside Highlanders
  • Overall
    17-15
California Riverside Highlanders
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ UC Davis Aggies (21-12)
  • Lee's Family Forum
50
Final
61
Game Box Score

Big West Standings

Team Conf Overall
HAWAII
 16-4 22-10
UCIRV
 15-5 21-10
UCDAV
 13-7 21-12
CALSD
 13-7 20-16
UCSB
 12-8 18-13
LNGBCH
 12-8 16-14
UCRIV
 12-8 17-15
CPOLY
 8-12 14-18
CSFULL
 5-15 7-23
CSN
 2-18 4-25
CSBAK
 2-18 2-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CPOLY
Sat, Feb 22
W 74-63
vs
HAWAII
Thu, Feb 27
W 61-51
@
CSN
Thu, Mar 6
W 77-74 / OT
vs
CSFULL
Sat, Mar 8
W 61-51
Postseason
@
6
LNGBCH
Wed, Mar 12
W 54-40
@
3
UCDAV
Thu, Mar 13
L 61-50
Full Schedule
