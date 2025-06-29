Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-17

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

  • Overall
    14-17
Last Game
Fri, Mar 14 |
ESP+
@ Howard Bison (22-12)
  • Norfolk Scope Arena
59
Final
67
Game Box Score

MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
NORFLK
 14-0 30-5
HOW
 12-2 22-12
COPPST
 8-6 19-15
UMES
 8-6 14-17
MORGAN
 6-8 13-17
NCCU
 6-8 9-21
DELST
 1-13 5-24
SCST
 1-13 2-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NCCU
Wed, Feb 26
W 67-57
vs
MORGAN
Sat, Mar 1
W 70-59
@
COPPST
Mon, Mar 3
W 62-56
@
DELST
Thu, Mar 6
W 69-35
Postseason
vs
6
MORGAN
Thu, Mar 13
W 74-67
@
2
HOW
Fri, Mar 14
L 67-59
Full Schedule
Top Hawks News