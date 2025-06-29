Skip to Main Content
Overall 26-8

UNLV Lady Rebels

  • Overall
    26-8
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESP+
vs Florida Gators (19-18)
  • Cox Pavilion
86
Final
84
Game Box Score

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UNLV
 16-2 26-8
WYO
 14-4 22-12
CSU
 13-5 22-10
SDGST
 11-7 25-10
NMEX
 11-7 18-14
FRESNO
 8-10 19-15
BOISE
 7-11 18-15
AF
 7-11 18-15
NEVADA
 6-12 11-21
SJST
 3-15 10-22
UTAHST
 3-15 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SJST
Sat, Mar 1
W 89-56
@
WYO
Wed, Mar 5
L 71-66
Postseason
vs
8
BOISE
Mon, Mar 10
W 80-70
vs
4
SDGST
Tue, Mar 11
L 71-59
vs
HAWAII
Thu, Mar 20
W 63-46
vs
3
FLA
Sun, Mar 23
L 86-84
Full Schedule
