Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 22-12

Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    22-12
Wyoming Cowboys
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
ESP+
vs Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-18)
  • Arena-Auditorium
65
Final
48
Game Box Score

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UNLV
 16-2 26-8
WYO
 14-4 22-12
CSU
 13-5 22-10
SDGST
 11-7 25-10
NMEX
 11-7 18-14
FRESNO
 8-10 19-15
BOISE
 7-11 18-15
AF
 7-11 18-15
NEVADA
 6-12 11-21
SJST
 3-15 10-22
UTAHST
 3-15 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CSU
Sat, Mar 1
W 68-55
vs
UNLV
Wed, Mar 5
W 71-66
Postseason
vs
7
AF
Mon, Mar 10
W 77-64
vs
6
FRESNO
Tue, Mar 11
W 57-45
vs
4
SDGST
Wed, Mar 12
L 72-68 / 3OT
vs
TXTECH
Thu, Mar 20
L 65-48
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #4 San Diego State Punches Ticket to the Big Dance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Cowboys News