2017 WWE Battleground predictions: Picks, matches, PPV preview, rumors

With just one month until SummerSlam, WWE will be attempting to wrap up some first-quarter storylines and set the stage for the company's second-biggest event of the year with Battleground on Sunday evening.

Three of SmackDown Live's four titles will be on the line with a No. 1 contendership also being decided on Sunday. Along with those marquee matches are a couple head-scracthers, which we will detail below as we drop predictions for the entire card.

WWE Battleground predictions

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Show)

BC: There's so little juice for this feud that making a prediction seems like a waste of time. Dillinger has the brighter future although his main roster push continues to be hot and cold. Pick: Tye Dillinger wins

AS: What Brian said. I was actually going back over some of SmackDown's last few pay-per-views and realized this was also on the Backlash kickoff show. Talk about lacking imagination. Maybe there's a surprise here considering Dillinger has seemingly only won matches and English has only lost them? Nah. Pick: Tye Dillinger wins

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

AS: While Zayn has been a consistent loser in WWE, he actually won the Baron Corbin feud rather handily and has been booked rather strong as of late. I don't necessarily see an upcoming storyline for either of these two, so a rubber match on SmackDown this Tuesday would not surprise me as WWE still finalizes its plans for SummerSlam. Pick: Sami Zayn wins

BC: This feud has been surprisingly strong to welcome Kanellis into the fold. Despite the cheesiness of his gimmick, Kanellis has carried himself well thanks to an addictive 80s power ballad theme song, innovative tights (complete with his wife's silhouette) and the trusted hype work of WWE veteran Maria in his corner. Unfortunately for Zayn, losing has sort of permanently become his thing. Pick: Mike Kanellis wins

Breezango's attacker revealed

BC: Barring a call-up from NXT or unexpected swerve, when you start doing the math on the SmackDown roster as to who the mystery attackers might be, the viable options are fairly thin. Considering WWE has done next to nothing with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper since splitting them from Bray Wyatt, they have to become the instant favorite.

AS: You know who has also been off TV? Dolph Ziggler. No one ever said the attackers need to be a tag team. Ziggler being the reveal would complicate things as there's not a natural tag team showdown there, but I just can't imagine an angle with Rowan and Harper being any good.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

AS: This is an odd match because WWE has put two semi-newcomers in the middle of respecitve pushes head-to-head. Everything screams disqualification finish to me, but if it does go down clean, Nakamura has to take it. Corbin would have plenty of time to rebound and look strong while still clutching the briefcase. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura wins

BC: Recent teases seem to make it clear that AJ Styles and the United States championship are directly in Nakamura's future. In that case, he'll need a strong victory as a springboard. And considering it's Corbin who currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, a clean loss won't do anything to hurt his chances of eventually cashing in. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura wins

Women's No. 1 Contendership -- Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

BC: The words "tired" and "played out" come to mind quickly upon hearing of another multi-women match without the actual SmackDown championship at stake. The blue brand's booking on the women's side has been atrocious of late, and this is no different, so closely removed from a pair of women's Money in the Bank matches. In the end, the winner needs to be Flair in order to make the title's appearance at SummerSlam truly mean something. Pick: Charlotte Flair wins

AS: He nailed it. The only two acceptable options here are Flair and Lynch, and with Lynch picking up a clean submission victory over Flair on SmackDown, it would seem like the latter will win this one. Plus, Flair and Naomi appeared to work quite well together during their short feud, and that would be nice for SummerSlam. Pick: Charlotte Flair wins

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

AS: Though the U.S. championship match may be the evening's best, this might provide the most entertainment. The Usos are doing the best work of their careers, while New Day has put together a nice resurgence since moving to SmackDown. With WWE watering down its once-strong tag team divisions on both shows, I think this absolutely has to be the title bout at SummerSlam. And if that's going to happen, there should be a title change. Pick: The New Day wins the titles

BC: Expect this one to compete for best match of the evening. The feud has been fantastic up to this point, highlighted by an overachieving rap battle. While it wouldn't be impossible to see The New Day go over here as the feud continues to build into August, it's just as likely that we see a non-finish in order to achieve the same goal. Pick: The Usos retain the titles

John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag Match)

BC: Wrong match, wrong time and wrong place. Not only is this a waste of Rusev's time considering this "feud" has all the makings to be a quick one before Cena gets the push toward bigger things at Summer Slam, the idea of a classic flag match feels entirely antiquated in 2017. Cena's return to SmackDown from another Hollywood project has felt like nothing more than a ratings grab. Pick: John Cena wins

AS: This storyline and the stipulation in this match are so awful. It's unfortunate that Rusev was brought back to job to Cena as a Bulgarian when he could've come back with a retooled gimmick and renewed focus. Pick: John Cena wins

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

AS: This should be the Battleground main event. Their last televised showdown (at Backlash) was terrific, and they are two of the best workers in the company. While Owens made a great U.S. champion, I like Styles with the strap -- especially if it sets up a historic showdown against Nakamura at SummerSlam. WWE generally has a problem booking singles wrestlers outside of the title picture, but Owens can do without a championship for a while and still sell a program. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

BC: It's incredible that a match with this much star power and potential for four-plus star greatness is currently located so far under the radar. The booking and time spent in making this a memorable feud has simply not been up to par. In fact, the coolest and most important moment of this feud didn't even happen on television when Styles captured the title at a house show. Still, their first match at Backlash was on pace to be an instant classic before the sudden count out finish. Look for this one to be even better. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison Match)

BC: Considering how little Orton needs another title reign as things currently stand historically, it's hard to imagine Mahal not winning here. The gimmick of the Punjabi Prison should tug on the nostalgic heart strings just enough to avoid this being an outright train wreck. Mahal has had some moments of note as champion but things are starting to feel stale. Seeing him extend past SummerSlam with the belt would be a major surprise. Pick: Jinder Mahal retains the title

AS: First and foremost, there's no way Orton wins this match. With that out of the way, I'm all for rare gimmick matches, and we haven't seen the Punjabi Prison in years. Expect to see some flying RKOs with the Singh Brothers taking major bumps as Mahal finds his way out of the double-walled structure. The best thing WWE could do is put this somewhere else than the main event. By putting the title on Mahal, it is no longer the top championship on the show and does not deserve to be featured as such. Pick: Jinder Mahal retains the title