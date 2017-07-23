2017 WWE Battleground results: Live recap, grades, updates, highlights

Live from Philadelphia, 2017 WWE Battleground will begin to set the stage for how the SmackDown Live brand will be represented next moth at SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest pay-per-view each year. Three of the brand's four titles are on the line, and a new No. 1 contender will be decided for the women's championship.

Whether you're watching WWE Battleground live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET or looking for a way to follow the event live, CBS Sports has you covered. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with live results, grading each match and providing commentary throughout the event. To see the latest results and grades, click here to refresh the page.

2017 WWE Battleground matches

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens John Cena vs. Rusev in a Flag Match

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Breezango finds out who trashed their office

2017 WWE Battleground results

Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger via pinfall (Kickoff Show): It turns out this feud isn't over quiet yet. Meeting for the first time on pay-per-view since Backlash in May, English gained redemption with a surprise pinfall after dominating the second half of the match. Hitting a variation of his Director's Cut finishing move -- this time transitioning from a full nelson into a face-first slam -- English secured the 1-2-3 to the shock of the kickoff show announce team. That doesn't mean there was much buzz or juice in this one, which ultimately served its purpose as a forgettable time filler. Grade: C-

Tag Team Championship -- The New Day def. The Usos (c) via pinfall to win the titles: This one had the potential to be the best match of the night, and it just might turn out that way. With Big E sitting out, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods helped The New Day secure a third reign as tag team champs with a match that relied on dramatic near falls late to keep the crowd at a constant buzz. Kingston spent the majority of the match laid out on the floor after his trust fall from the top rope was reversed into a double powerbomb onto the floor by The Usos. Late in the match, Kingston returned to eat a super kick from Jimmy Uso and a splash off the top rope from Jey that could only get a two count. But after each Uso climbed to opposite turnbuckles to finish him off, Woods pushed Jey off from behind and Kingston avoided a second splash from Jimmy. Kingston then tagged in Woods and hit a Trouble in Paradise on Jimmy to floor him. Woods followed by leaping the entire length of the ring with a beautiful flying elbow from the top rope for the 1-2-3. The New Day is the first tag team to win both the Raw and SmackDown titles. Grade: B+

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin via disqualification: The two superstars did their best to make up for a lack of chemistry and collective athleticism with a stiff match that ended abruptly. As long as this marks the end before they go their separate ways entering SummerSlam (Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, anyone?), the booking seemed to make sense. Corbin came out looking like the despicable heel he is by avoiding a likely defeat with a reverse kick to the groin just as Nakamura looked to set up his finisher. After the DQ loss, Corbin returned to the ring to hit Nakamura with his Money in the Bank briefcase before connecting on an End of Days. Grade: C

Women's No. 1 Contendership -- Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match): Live now.