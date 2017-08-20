2017 WWE SummerSlam results: Live recap, grades, updates, matches, card, highlights

One of WWE's biggest events each season is finally here as the biggest party of the summer will emanate live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night. 2017 WWE SummerSlam is jam-packed with 13 matches with all but one of the company's titles on the line over the four-hour main show and two-hour kickoff show.

WWE SummerSlam: Matches | Predictions | How to watch live | Podcast

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live results, grades and highlights from SummerSlam. Check out the live updates in the application below -- click here if you are unable to view it -- and scroll down a bit further for full match results and grades. To refresh the page for the latest grades, please click here.

2017 WWE SummerSlam live coverage

2017 WWE SummerSlam results, grades

Results and grades will be published after the first kickoff show match. To refresh the page for the latest grades, please click here.

The Miz & The Miztourage vs. Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz: Live now. See updates above.