2017 WWE Survivor Series results: Live recap, grades, review, highlights, matches

One of WWE's four biggest pay-per-views of the year is going down Sunday night from Houston as Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series. The massive 10-match card will span six total hours with the two-hour kickoff show bleeding into the four-hour event, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports will be with you live throughout Survivor Series, updating this post with results, grades and highlights from the big show.

2017 WWE Survivor Series card

All champion vs. champion contests are non-title matches

Survivor Series elimination: Kurt Angle [c], Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Triple H (Raw) vs. Shane McMahon [c], Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena (SD)



Kurt Angle [c], Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Triple H (Raw) vs. Shane McMahon [c], Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena (SD) Women's champs: Alexa Bliss (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair (SD)



Alexa Bliss (Raw) vs. Charlotte Flair (SD) Midcard champs: The Miz (Raw, IC) vs. Baron Corbin (SD, U.S.)



The Miz (Raw, IC) vs. Baron Corbin (SD, U.S.) Tag team champs: Sheamus & Cesaro (Raw) vs. The Usos (SD)



Sheamus & Cesaro (Raw) vs. The Usos (SD) Survivor Series elimination: Alicia Fox [c], Sasha Banks, Asuka, Nia Jax & Balyley (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch [c], Naomi, Carmella, Tamina & Natalya (SD)



Alicia Fox [c], Sasha Banks, Asuka, Nia Jax & Balyley (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch [c], Naomi, Carmella, Tamina & Natalya (SD) Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Breezango (Kickoff Show)



2017 WWE Survivor Series live results

2017 WWE Survivor Series recap, grades

Elias def. Matt Hardy via pinfall (Kickoff Show): Booked just hours before the start of the show -- and without any history between them to fuel it -- both superstars were given way too much time to tell a simplistic story. Hardy sold a shoulder injury throughout after having his arm slammed on to the ring apron. The finish saw Elias toss Hardy shoulder first into ring post before hitting his Drift Away finisher for the 1-2-3. Grade: C-

Cruiserweight Championship -- Enzo Amore (c) def. Kalisto via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): For a feud that has been so generic and underwhelming, this title match was par for the course. Here's to hoping this also marks the end of their program. Amore largely dominated using physicality as the larger man. Both superstars hung on to the top rope with their hand to avoid their opponent's finisher late. But after Amore sent Kalisto into an exposed part of the turnbuckle on the ring apron, he connected with his Jaw-Done-Zo finisher moments later for the victory. Grade: C