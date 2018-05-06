2018 WWE Backlash live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, matches

Throughout the better part of the past two years since the brand split in 2016, fans have been subjected to two pay-per-view offerings per month for most of the year. With WrestleMania 34 out of the way -- as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble, for that matter -- those days have officially come to an end as Sunday night's Backlash event marks the return of both Raw and SmackDown live being showcased together on a monthly basis.

The WWE championship will be on the line in the marquee matchup from the SmackDown side as AJ Styles will put his title on the line yet again against Shinsuke Nakamura -- this time with a no disqualification stipulation tied to the bout given the controversial ending from Greatest Royal Rumble. From the Raw side, Roman Reigns will look to get back on the winning track following two unsuccessful outings to capture the universal championship from Brock Lesnar when he takes on SmackDown's newest monster via the recent Superstar Shakeup, Samoa Joe.

Below is all the information you will need to catch Backlash on Sunday on a variety of devices. Also, be sure to check out the full slate of CBS Sports' WWE Backlash predictions prior to the show.

Watch WWE Backlash live

Date: Sunday, May 6

Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start time: 8 p.m. ET | Kickoff show: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2018 WWE Backlash matches