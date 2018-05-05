2018 WWE Backlash matches, card, start time, date, location, rumors, complete match card

WWE is back to dual-branded pay-per-views, and its first -- unless you count the Greatest Royal Rumble in late April -- is Backlash, which is set to go down on Sunday, May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

Though it is expected that WWE's primary five PPVs will be longer, Backlash reverts back to the typical three-hour format with the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. A kickoff show will precede it by one hour, beginning at 7 p.m. likely with a panel and one or two matches.

WWE began booking the Backlash card before the Greatest Royal Rumble had even taken place. Now that we know how everything has shaken out, let's take a look at the complete list of Backlash matches.

WWE Backlash matches

WWE Championship (No Disqualification Match) -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: A feud fans have wanted since both joined WWE will see its third match in a four-week span at a major event. No additional stipulation has been added at this time.

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe: This match was made official before GRR, and with Reigns unable to beat Brock Lesnar for the universal championship in a steel cage match in Saudi Arabia, it will be a non-title affair. It does not look like Lesnar will be on the show, so this will be the top match from the Raw brand.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: With Flair remaining on the blue brand, she will get her rematch here after Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The WrestleMania 34 rematch has been set. It would not be too surprising to see Bliss take the title back considering she's held one nearly her entire main roster run.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz: Rollins successfully defending the title at the GRR in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match. Miz had previously decided to utilize his rematch clause for Backlash.

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton: After winning a No. 1 contendership match a couple weeks ago (while Jinder Mahal was still champion), Orton gets his deserved opportunity against Hardy. With a pair of faces going against one another, it would not be a surprise to see an interference or some odd finish.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: This match was made after Cass attacked Bryan in consecutive weeks on SmackDown. It seems to be a holdover feud until WWE is prepared to get Bryan and the Miz going head-to-head for real.

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: There's not much reasoning behind this match, but it will be great to see Strowman ragdoll Owens outside the ring again like he has the last two weeks.

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott (Kickoff Show): It would make a lot of sense for Sasha Banks to get involved in some way, further building their stagnant feud. Riott could beat Bayley and continue her ascension on Raw.