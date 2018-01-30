2018 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, rumors, date, location, predictions

The Road to WrestleMania 34 is underway and no event will be bigger toward the build to the "Showcase of the Immortals" than the Raw brand's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, Feb. 25 in Las Vegas.

CBS Sports will be covering the big show live, but for now, let's take a look at how WWE next Raw PPV is shaping up in terms of matches and rumors. Don't worry, no spoilers here per se, just predictions as to how everything is going to shake out when all is said and done.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Men's Elimination Chamber -- John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. 3 TBD: This match will be contested for the No. 1 contendership to Brock Lesnar's universal championship. The other three qualification matches have not yet been announced. It is likely that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be two of the other entrants.

Women's Elimination Chamber -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. TBA: This match will be contested for Bliss' Raw women's championship with the winner going on to WrestleMania 34. Royal Rumble winner Asuka, who is on the Raw brand, has yet to decide which champion to challenge. Expect to see Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in this match.

WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

The following matches are all projections based on current storylines.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor: With Balor eliminated from the Chamber match, this is a great way for him to get on the show. The problem? It appears the plan is for Miz to take the IC title into WrestleMania, and Balor does not need to be losing another match.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The Revival vs. The Good Brothers: There is no clear challenger for Sheamus & Cesaro unless it is a rematch with Rollins & Jason Jordan. This would be a great spot for the challengers to get some shine, particularly as WWE continues to build the Balor Club into featured players.

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt: This feud appears to be continuing but more than another month would really be stretching it, so it could end here.