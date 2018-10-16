2018 WWE Evolution date, matches, PPV card, location, predictions, start time, rumors

Come Oct. 28, one amazing night for the women of WWE will finally arrive. Inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, is set to go down. Some of the best females superstars from the past and present will get the stage all to themselves, a moment that they all have long deserved. There are some incredible matches already on tap, and this is shaping up to be a night you surely won't want to miss.

We still have a few more weeks to let the entire Evolution card build, but let's take a look at the matches that have been announced as well as our projections for the rest. Evolution will run just as the regular monthly PPV showings with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Evolution over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

Spoiler warning: One of the matches already set for Evolution contains results from the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which is currently airing on the WWE Network. Also, the inaugural NXT UK women's champion has already been crowned.

2018 WWE Evolution matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Rousey and the Bellas seemed to be getting along just fine, right up until the Raw following Super Showdown where the Nikki & Brie turned on Rousey after another successful match as a six-woman pairing. The Bellas viciously attacked the former UFC women's bantamweight champion while celebrating the victory, and the rumored main event all along for this show has come to fruition.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing Match): This rivalry reached new heights on SmackDown where Flair speared Lynch through the video board at the top of the stage following a double countout finish. Because it keeps escalating, Lynch and Flair will make history at Evolution when they compete in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match.

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James: Stratus and Bliss were scheduled to go head-to-head in singles action, as were Lita and James. But the company decided to randomly pair these ladies up here for a tag match instead, which should still be entertaining nonetheless.

NXT Women's Championship -- Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: On the Sept. 26 edition of NXT, Sane and Baszler stood face-to-face in the ring and the champ informed the challenger and former titleholder that she can have her contractually-obligated rematch ... but she will have to wait until Evolution. Back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Sane defeated Baszler for the NXT women's championship in somewhat of a stunning outcome given the dominant run the former champion was on at the time.

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm (2018 Mae Young Classic final): Two of the best in-ring female workers in the world were able to navigate their way through this year's Mae Young Classic, and at Evolution, they'll aim to become the second winner of the annual tournament. No matter who comes out victorious, though, both of these women have bright futures with the company.

Battle Royal: So as to give as many women as possible the spotlight on this historic evening, a battle royal was revealed for the card. Officially announced to participate in the match are: Tamina Snuka, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Lana, Naomi and Torrie Wilson.

2018 WWE Evolution predictions

Bayley, Sasha Banks & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad: The seeds were seemingly planted for this match on Raw when Bayley and Banks assisted Nattie during a bout with Ruby Riott. A post-match brawl ensued, leading you to believe this is the direction they're headed in for the event.

NXT UK Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jinny: During the inaugural tapings, Ripley was crowned the first NXT U.K. women's champion. The likely first opponent for her would have been Storm, but she's tied up with the Mae Young Classic final. So in this spot challenging for the title, it wouldn't hurt to showcase the talents of Jinny in a title match.