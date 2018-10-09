2018 WWE Evolution matches, date, card, location, predictions, start time, rumors

History will be made on Oct. 28 inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as the talented women of WWE finally get the pay-per-view stage all to themselves. The historic all-women's Evolution PPV is set to take place, marking yet another amazing milestone for the female talent. We began the year with the women participating in their first Royal Rumble match, and we're ending it with the spotlight firmly on what these members of the roster have to offer. This venture is long overdue, but the time has finally arrived.

We still have a few more weeks to let the entire Evolution card build, but let's take a look at the matches that have been announced as well as our projections for the rest. Evolution will run just as the regular monthly PPV showings with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Evolution over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

Spoiler warning: One of the matches already set for Evolution contains results from the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which is currently airing on the WWE Network. Also, the inaugural NXT UK women's champion has already been crowned.

2018 WWE Evolution matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Rousey and the Bellas seemed to be getting along just fine, right up until the Raw following Super Showdown where the Nikki & Brie turned on Rousey after another successful match as a six-woman pairing. The Bellas viciously attacked the former UFC women's bantamweight champion while celebrating the victory, and the rumored main event all along for this show has come to fruition.

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James: Stratus and Bliss were scheduled to go head-to-head in singles action, as were Lita and James. But the company decided to randomly pair these ladies up here for a tag match instead, which should still be entertaining nonetheless.

NXT Women's Championship -- Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: On the Sept. 26 edition of NXT, Sane and Baszler stood face-to-face in the ring and the champ informed the challenger and former titleholder that she can have her contractually-obligated rematch ... but she will have to wait until Evolution. Back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Sane defeated Baszler for the NXT women's championship in somewhat of a stunning outcome given the dominant run the former champion was on at the time.

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm (2018 Mae Young Classic final): Two of the best in-ring female workers in the world were able to navigate their way through this year's Mae Young Classic, and at Evolution, they'll aim to become the second winner of the annual tournament. No matter who comes out victorious, though, both of these women have bright futures with the company.

2018 WWE Evolution predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Lynch got the win she so passionately desired over Flair at Hell in a Cell to win the title, and a rematch was already set to take place at the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Australia. A third bout between the former best friends makes sense for this all-women's pay-per-view, likely with Lynch walking in as champion and Flair walking out with the blue brand strap.

NXT UK Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jinny: During the inaugural tapings, Ripley was crowned the first NXT U.K. women's champion. The likely first opponent for her would have been Storm, but she's tied up with the Mae Young Classic final. So in this spot challenging for the title, it wouldn't hurt to showcase the talents of Jinny in a title match.

Key female WWE superstars not booked or predicted for the show yet include Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, Naomi, The IIconics, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Alicia Fox.