2018 WWE Extreme Rules card, matches, date, location, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

The final WWE pay-per-view before the company's second-biggest show of the year, Extreme Rules comes to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, July 15. And while we do not know the complete set of matches yet -- far from it -- there are plenty of enticing storylines that could result in a loaded card for the PPV.

Extreme Rules will also serve as WWE's final stop before SummerSlam, which means two of the company's biggest names -- Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey -- will not be on the show. There is still plenty of star power to go around, however.

WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show airing one hour earlier at 6 p.m. The event should go 3.5 hours as the dual-branded pay-per-view will likely have 10-12 matches on the card. Keep on scrolling to check out the matches already announced and those that we predict will be added to the show.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. TBD (Extreme Rules No. 1 Contender's Match): Just like last year, it looks like WWE will be using the card's signature match to determine the No. 1 contender to Lesnar's universal title. Only Reigns and Lashley have been announced thus far, but expect others to potnetially include Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.



Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax: Though Jax was getting her injured arm attended to on Monday night, Raw general manager Kurt Angle told new champion Bliss that Jax had already claimed her contractually mandated rematch for the company's next PPV. There will be no Ronda Rousey surrounding this match as she will be on a 30-day storyline suspension through mid-July.

WWE Extreme Rules predictions

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: It would make a lot of sense for Joe to be Styles' next challenger now that Shinsuke Nakamura has been dispatched from the title picture.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Asuka: It should not take much convincing for Asuka to get another opportunity at Carmella following James Ellsworth's interference at Money in the Bank.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Unlike Rollins, who seemingly defended the title any week, the heel Ziggler will likely put off giving Rollins a rematch until the next PPV. Elias could try to insert himself into the picture to force a triple threat match, but that wouldn't make much sense. In terms of the stipulation, that's just a guess.

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. TBD: There's not a clear opponent for Hardy yet, but he did not defend the U.S. title at Money in the Bank, so one must expect for him to do so at this event.

Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After dispatching of Big Cass, it is imperative that Bryan move on to tougher and more exciting competition. The Miz costing Bryan the match could potentially give Nakamura a win while reigniting their feud for SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens: The continuation of this feud on Raw leads one to believe there's more to come, particularly at an Extreme Rules PPV with a stipulation.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley: They've gotta fight sometime, right? I could see this being the first of a two-match series culminating in Brooklyn at SummerSlam.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Deleters of Worlds vs. B-Team: Many actually thought this match was on the Money in the Bank card despite it never being announced. How they will tell this story for another month remains to be seen, but B-Team is the No. 1 contender at this time.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. SAnitY: It would make more sense to delay SAnitY's in-ring debut for SummerSlam and not even defend the SD tag team titles on this show. But if there is a match, SAnitY is one of two teams that make sense (the other being The Bar).

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: There's only so many directions 205 Live can go, and it's clear that Murphy would do a tremendous job as a heel champion. This does not mean Alexander's run should end just yet, but it would make sense.

Brock Lesnar is not expected to compete again until SummerSlam, meaning the universal title will not be defended on this show. Ronda Rousey is serving a 30-day storyline suspension beginning June 19.