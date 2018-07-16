2018 WWE Extreme Rules: Kevin Owens thrown 20 feet off steel cage, reminding of Mankind's fall

Given his history in the business, when it was initially announced that Kevin Owens would be facing Braun Strowman inside a steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night, you got the feeling that Owens would have zero regard for his safety to create a memorable moment. Well, of course, that was in fact the case.

After handcuffing Strowman to the top rope and scaling the cage as he was taunting Strowman looking for the victory, the Money in the Bank winner broke free from the cuffs with his Herculean strength. Strowman promptly scaled the cage to intercept Owens, and that's where this show finally took an extreme turn. Strowman grabbed Owens by the throat, gazed at the crowd briefly and proceeded to launch the former universal champion from the top of the cage through an announce table on the floor.

It was a brutal and memorable spot. Afterwards, Owens was stretchered out from the arena.

One obviously gets reminded of The Undertaker throwing Mankind from the top of Hell in a Cell through a ringside announce table, which occurred almost exactly 20 years ago at the 1998 King of the Ring.

20 years ago today, The Undertaker sent Mankind (@RealMickFoley) to hell in one of the most epic and unforgettable moments in WWE history. pic.twitter.com/3wP2o8h9YW — In This Corner Podcast 👊 CBS Sports (@InThisCornerCBS) June 28, 2018

But hey, don't let all of this distract you from the fact that, while unfortunate for Owens, it actually led to him winning the bout because his feet hit the floor first. Owens just beat Strowman ... no matter how it went down.