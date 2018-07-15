2018 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, match card
All the information you need to catch the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday night
There is one more stop to make before we hit SummerSlam in Brooklyn, and that stop is Extreme Rules going down this Sunday live in Pittsburgh. WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar will not be making one of his contractually-obligated appearances on this card, but there is still a stacked lineup to look forward to as we get ready for the second-biggest event of the year next month.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Extreme Rules event on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Extreme Rules predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.
2018 WWE Extreme Rules viewing information
Date: Sunday, July 15
Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2018 WWE Extreme Rules match card
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
- Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (30-Minute Iron Man Match)
- Raw Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth in a shark cage)
- Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
- United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match)
- Raw Tag Team Championship: Deleters of Worlds (c) vs. The B-Team
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
- Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
- New Day vs. SAnitY (Tables Match) -- Kickoff Show
- Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Sin Cara -- Kickoff Show
