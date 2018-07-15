2018 WWE Extreme Rules results: Live updates, recap, grades, match card, highlights

Live from Pittsburgh, WWE presents its Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday night. The loaded 12-match card includes multiple title matches and others that should bring the end to some rivalries. Ultimately, WWE Extreme Rules will also serve as the springboard to which the company will build on leading into its second-biggest PPV of the year, SummerSlam.

2018 WWE Extreme Rules matches

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

2018 WWE Extreme Rules live results, highlights

2018 WWE Extreme Rules results, grades

Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Sin Cara via pinfall -- Kickoff Show: If the goal of this match was simply to get Almas and manager Zelina Vega over as despicable and opportunistic heels, consider it job well done. Sin Cara rallied late with a series of high spots. He pushed Almas off the top rope, which caused him to hit his back on the apron. Sin Cara then hit a hurricanrana from the top rope onto the floor and followed with a frog splash from the top rope inside the ring. But the pin never happened as Vega distracted the referee by jumping on the apron. Alma's followed with a dropkick, running knees to the face and his hammerlock DDT finisher for the 1-2-3. Nothing too special here outside of classic heel psychology, but it was effective. Grade: C+

SAnitY def. New Day (Tables Match) -- Kickoff Show: Live now.