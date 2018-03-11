2018 WWE Fastlane live stream, watch online, start time, matches, PPV streaming
All the info you need to watch the final pay-per-view offering before WrestleMania 34
With less than a month to go, the Road to WrestleMania 34 is nearing its end. But before we get to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the SmackDown Live brand presents Fastlane. This show on Sunday will serve as the final brand-specific PPV as the company will be reverting back to co-branded events following WrestleMania.
In the main event of Fastlane on Sunday, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE championship with the odds heavily stacked against him. "The Phenomenal One" will square off with John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler with the winner heading to New Orleans to face 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Since both Styles and Nakamura arrived in WWE back in 2016, everyone has been clamoring for the two former New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars to renew their rivalry on the WrestleMania stage, and Sunday night we will find out for certain whether we will finally get that moment.
Here's all the information you need to watch or live stream Fastlane on Sunday night -- plus, a number of ways to watch it online on a myriad of devices. Also check out our full breakdown of WWE Fastlane matches.
Watch 2018 WWE Fastlane live
Date: Sunday, March 11
Location: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2018 WWE Fastlane matches
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler
- United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton
- Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
- Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
- Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella
