2018 WWE Fastlane live stream, watch online, start time, matches, PPV streaming

With less than a month to go, the Road to WrestleMania 34 is nearing its end. But before we get to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the SmackDown Live brand presents Fastlane. This show on Sunday will serve as the final brand-specific PPV as the company will be reverting back to co-branded events following WrestleMania.

In the main event of Fastlane on Sunday, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE championship with the odds heavily stacked against him. "The Phenomenal One" will square off with John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler with the winner heading to New Orleans to face 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Since both Styles and Nakamura arrived in WWE back in 2016, everyone has been clamoring for the two former New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars to renew their rivalry on the WrestleMania stage, and Sunday night we will find out for certain whether we will finally get that moment.

Here's all the information you need to watch or live stream Fastlane on Sunday night -- plus, a number of ways to watch it online on a myriad of devices.

Watch 2018 WWE Fastlane live

Date: Sunday, March 11

Location: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

2018 WWE Fastlane matches