2018 WWE Fastlane matches, card, start time, location, rumors, predictions

The Road to WrestleMania 34 is ongoing, and SmackDown Live will get its last opportunity to make some major changes at the Fastlane pay-per-view set for Sunday, March 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

CBS Sports will be covering the big show live, but for now, let's take a look at the match card for WWE's final SmackDown PPV. Don't worry, no spoilers here, just a look at the matches to come at the show on Sunday night.

WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: What was originally booked to be a triple threat match has now become a six-pack challenge as Corbin and Ziggler earned their ways into the match with wins over Owens and Zayn, respectively, before Cena beat Styles clean two weeks later. Booking-wise, this makes very little sense and just continues a rough patch for SmackDown as it limps its way towards WrestleMania 34.

Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott: Flair has already taken out the other two members of the Riott Squad, setting up this match. Is this all a holdover until Asuka challenges Flair at WrestleMania 34? If not, who exactly is she going to fight at the big show with Ronda Rousey signed to Raw?

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day: I had previously written that it would be silly to put New Day back against The Usos, but that's exactly what is going to happen at Fastlane months after their epic feud concluded. It seems like WWE is saving the Usos-Bludgeon Brothers feud for WrestleMania, but perhaps it will be a triple threat instead?

United States Championship -- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton: This never evolved into a triple threat match with Jinder Mahal, though it could after Mahal beat Orton clean on SmackDown. Why Mahal would be getting yet another opportunity at this title is mind-boggling. The storyline has not advanced.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev: One of two matches that developed over just two weeks, Rusev is mad that Nakamura hurt Aiden English's throat with a knee, and Nakamura accepted his challenge on SmackDown. Whatever.

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Carmella & Natalya: This match is also happening after a convoluted short storyline in which Lynch beat Carmella and Natalya felt the need to defend her. Whatever also.