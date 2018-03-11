2018 WWE Fastlane results: Live updates, recap, review, grades, highlights

It's fair to say that SmackDown Live has made for some rough viewing over the last few months. Perhaps the blue brand can kick its Road to WrestleMania 34 off right on Sunday as WWE presents Fastlane, the final pay-per-view before 'Mania and last branded PPV on its schedule going forward.

Though 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura has already chosen WWE champion AJ Styles as his preferred opponent at WrestleMania 34, Styles is defending his title in a six-pack challenge match that could have major ramifications ahead of WWE's biggest show of the year. The results of that and Nakamura's singles match should be interesting, and it will be curious to see if any titles actually change hands.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday night with live results, grades and highlights of WWE Fastlane. Check out all of the remaining matches, results and clips of the show below.

2018 WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin



Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day



Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott



United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev



Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella



Tye Dillinger & Breezango vs. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (Kickoff Show)



2018 WWE Fastlane results

To manually refresh the live results and grades, please click here. Continue scrolling for live highlights from the show.

Live beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. if a kickoff show match is held.

2018 WWE Fastlane highlights

