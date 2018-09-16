2018 WWE Hell in a Cell live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, match card

One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view events of the year has arrived with Hell in a Cell set to take place on Sunday night live from San Antonio, Texas. This year's event is scheduled to see two matches on Sunday take place within the confines of the infamous, unforgiving structure with the universal championship from the Raw brand being defended in one of those bouts with a very special guest referee joining the party.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Hell in a Cell event on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Hell in a Cell predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 16

Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell match card