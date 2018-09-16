2018 WWE Hell in a Cell results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, highlights

The match card for 2018 WWE Hell in a Cell may not be long, but the first pay-per-view of the fall is packed with highly-anticipated matches featuring some of WWE's top superstars. Sunday night in San Antonio, Texas, is the first PPV as the company commences its end-of-year sprint in which it will go head-to-head with football for the next four-plus months.

Six titles will be on the line at the AT&T Center, though neither midcard championship will be contested on the show. There are also two namesake Hell in a Cell matches with one slated for the main event and another expected to go down earlier during the program. Ronda Rousey will defend her newly-won Raw women's championship for the first time, and there's a lot of speculation as to what direction WWE will go in that match.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday night updating this story with the latest results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show. Stick with us all night long.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Mick Foley will serve as the special guest referee

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman Mick Foley will serve as the special guest referee WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Hell in a Cell: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell recap, grades

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day (Kickoff Show): Live now.