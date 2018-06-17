2018 WWE Money in the Bank card, matches, start time, date, location, MITB PPV rumors

Year after year, WWE Money in the Bank grows in importance for the company. This year's offering should be one of the biggest yet as Money in the Bank has been elevated to "big five" status in WWE alongside its typical four majors.

The 2018 edition of the event will take place inside the Allstate Arena this Sunday, June 17, in Chicago beginning 7 p.m. ET with the usual kickoff show leading us in at 6 p.m. The show is expected to last until 11:30 p.m. but may run as late as midnight.

It may have gotten off to a slow start, but the Money in the Bank card shaped up nicely. Most of WWE's major titles will be on the line, though the universal championship from Raw will not be defended as Brock Lesnar won't be making one of his contracted appearances in Chicago. Let's take a look at the matches that we'll be treated to at the annual Money in the Bank event this Sunday.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing): Nakamura chose the stipulation after beating Styles in a one-on-one match on SmackDown. It will be the fourth time they square off with the title on the line (fifth overall one-on-one) dating back to WrestleMania 34.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: In a major shocker, this match was booked at the NBC upfront presetnation on the red carpet. Most expected Jax to get a new opponent (or fight Bliss again) with it looking like Rousey would take on Mickie James or be in Natalya's corner in a match against James.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Asuka: Carmella stunningly earned a clean win over Charlotte Flair at Backlash, but with the knee injury tossed into the finish and Flair in the MITB match, Paige named Asuka the new challenger.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. New Day member vs. Samoa Joe: The men's Money in the Bank match field is technically not completely set as a member of the New Day will be the final entrant. It is looking like that will not be announced until the show itself.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks: It is Banks who earned the last spot, but with Bayley not involved in the match directly, one must wonder whether she plays some type of role over the course of the evening. Natalya has been nursing a storyline knee injury that could also play a role in the match's outcome.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias: Following an incident on Raw in which Elias smacked Rollins with a guitar, tossing him from atop the announce table, Rollins accepted a challenge for his title on Twitter.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal: After repeated altercations with one another on Raw, this one-on-one bout was made official on the May 21 edition of the show. If anything, it'll be quite interesting to see how the Chicago crowd takes to this matchup as a whole.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass: After Cass attacked Bryan following their triple threat match on SmackDown, WWE announced on Twitter that the two will square off against one another in Chicago. Bryan was victorious in their first match at Backlash when he made Cass tap out.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn: After the horrific segment on Raw featuring Lashley's "sisters," the match was made on the May 28 edition of Raw where Lashley confronted Zayn to challenge him for Money in the Bank. The match is on, so now we'll see where things go from here.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Show): In a bit of a surprise, the Good Brothers beat The Usos clean to win a No. 1 contendership and shot at the titles. Anderson also got a clean singles win over Harper. Gallows & Anderson previously won the Raw tag team titles on a kickoff show, so nothing is impossible, but the titles changing hands here would be unlikely.

With the card for Sunday's show set, there will be no universal title defense by Lesnar on the card. The United States championship is also absent, as are the cruiserweight and Raw tag team championships.