2018 WWE Money in the Bank live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, card, matches
All the information you need to know to watch WWE Money in the Bank live on Sunday night
One of WWE's most anticipated pay-per-view offerings each year is officially upon us. Sunday night just outside Chicago, WWE Money in the Bank, the second of the dual-branded pay-per-views since the move was made toward that end following WrestleMania 34, will air live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Once again this year, there will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches, though this time there will be eight participants competing in each. This will be the second time a women's Money in the Bank ladder match will be contested in company history after Carmella became the inaugural winner last year. She stands as the reigning SmackDown women's champion entering the event and will be defending her title on Sunday. Let's just hope that a re-do isn't necessary this year for the women's ladder match due to a creative snafu.
In addition to the traditional ladder matches for the briefcase, a host of championships will be on the line Sunday as well, including WWE champion AJ Styles once again defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura with a special stipulation added. Shockingly to some, universal champion Brock Lesnar will not be appearing on this year's Money in the Bank card to put the universal title up for grabs.
Below is all the information you need to watch or live stream Money in the Bank on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up on the latest predictions from CBS Sports for Money in the Bank as well.
Watch WWE Money in the Bank live
Date: Sunday, June 17
Location: Allstate Arena-- Rosemont, Illinois
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Money in the Bank card
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing)
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. New Day member vs. Samoa Joe
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi
- Raw Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias
- Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
- Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
- Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Show)
