2018 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, location, start time, predictions, rumors

One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view offerings of the year is upon us with the annual Money in the Bank. Now considered to be among the company's five biggest shows of the year, MITB is set to take place on Sunday, June 17 inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The event will begin 8 p.m. ET with the usual kickoff show leading us in at 7 p.m.

Each time the event is held, fans want to know which superstars will walk away with the coveted briefcase that entitles them to a world championship match at any time of their choosing within one calendar year. Last year, the women were finally included in the festivities, and two matches have again been announced for 2018.

With Backlash now out of the way, it's time to look at which matches are set while speculating on others that could be booked ahead of the big show.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: WWE has yet to add a stipulation here, but SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon announced the match as official Monday over Twitter. It will be the fourth time they square off with the title on the line dating back to WrestleMania 3.

Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: In a major shocker, this match was booked at the NBC upfront presetnation on the red carpet. Most expected Jax to get a new opponent (or fight Bliss again) with it looking like Rousey would take on Mickie James or be in Natalya's corner in a match against James. This is still developing.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. 2 TBD: The match will consist of eight men with four competing both from Raw and SmackDown. The two remaining spots will go to blue brand competitors.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. 5 TBD: Moon earned her spot right off the bat, and Flair claimed her spot the next night on SmackDown. We'll now wait to see which six women will join them in the bout.

WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Tag Team Money in the Bank Ladder Match: On Raw Monday night, it was telling to see a few tag teams proclaim their intentions to win Money in the Bank. While there was no official announcement provided on Raw, all indications seem to be pointing toward the first tag team Money in the Bank ladder match in history taking place this year.

WWE Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jason Jordan: Rollins made it crystal clear during Raw on Monday night that he will not be competing in the Money in the Bank match, instead keeping his focus solely on the intercontinental title. With rumors Jordan returning to action soon, the storyline son of general manager Kurt Angle and Rollins' former tag team partner makes the most sense in this spot.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Carmella stunningly earned a clean win over Flair at Backlash, but with the knee injury tossed into the finish, the former champion will get another shot here at reclaiming her title from the first women's Money in the Bank winner.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn: Somewhat out of nowhere, Zayn has begun antagonizing Lashley, going so far as to cost him a MITB match opportunity Monday night on Raw. It would make sense for this feud to reach a quick conclusion at the show.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: Since the cruiserweight title was left off the Backlash card, we're going to go ahead and say it gets some sort of exposure at Money in the Bank, be it on the main show or the kickoff. Alexander has been rolling along as the champ, but after Murphy's win over former title challenger Mustafa Ali on 205 Live, the Australian is quickly lining up to be next in line for a shot at the cruiserweight title.

There are no predictions for the tag team titles nor the United States championship at this time. Brock Lesnar is not expected to defend the universal title at the show.