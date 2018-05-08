2018 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors, predictions

One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view offerings of the year is upon us with the annual Money in the Bank. Now considered to be among the company's five biggest shows of the year, MITB is set to take place on Sunday, June 17 inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The event will begin 8 p.m. ET with the usual kickoff show leading us in at 7 p.m.

Each time the event is held, fans want to know which superstars will walk away with the coveted briefcase that entitles them to a world championship match at any time of their choosing within one calendar year. Last year, the women were finally included in the festivities, and two matches have again been announced for 2018.

With Backlash now out of the way, it's time to look at which matches are set while speculating on others that could be booked ahead of the big show.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. 6 TBD: Both Strowman and Balor qualified for the bout on the Raw after Backlash. The match will consist of eight men with four competing both from Raw and SmackDown.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Ember Moon vs. 7 TBD: Moon earned her spot right off the bat and will not wait to see which other three Raw women and four SmackDown women will join her in the bout.

WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Tag Team Money in the Bank Ladder Match: On Raw Monday night, it was telling to see a few tag teams proclaim their intentions to win Money in the Bank. While there was no official announcement provided on Raw, all indications seem to be pointing toward the first tag team Money in the Bank ladder match in history taking place this year.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: As much as fans may be torn apart at the mere thought of Reigns' chase continuing, the fact is that's the way the company has set it up with the controversial finish at Greatest Royal Rumble and the Big Dog's win over Samoa Joe at Backlash. We're probably getting one more outing from these two -- like it or not. The only wrinkle is the insertion of Jinder Mahal in a storyline with Reigns, but that could wrap up as soon as next week. Otherwise, Lesnar and the title may not be on the show at all.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: A fourth match in this saga is probably in the cards after two consecutive finishes that were drowned in controversy. If I had to venture a guess, this would be the title bout most likely to see an immediate cash-in. And should he be added as a participant in the men's ladder match, Samoa Joe, would be the perfect candidate to crush some championship dreams come June 17 or shortly thereafter.

WWE Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jason Jordan: Rollins made it crystal clear during Raw on Monday night that he will not be competing in the Money in the Bank match, instead keeping his focus solely on the intercontinental title. With rumors Jordan returning to action soon, the storyline son of general manager Kurt Angle and Rollins' former tag team partner makes the most sense in this spot.

WWE Raw Women's Championship -- Nia Jax (c) vs. Ruby Riott: Given her string of victories as of late since joining the Monday night show with her squad, it's simple to envision Riott as the next challenger to Jax and her title. The Riott Squad stacking the deck against the dominant Jax will provide an interesting wrinkle to it all as well.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Carmella stunningly earned a clean win over Flair at Backlash, but with the knee injury tossed into the finish, the former champion will get another shot here at reclaiming her title from the first women's Money in the Bank winner.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak: Since the cruiserweight title was left off the Backlash card, we're going to go ahead and say it gets some sort of exposure at Money in the Bank, be it on the main show or the kickoff. With the ruthless change to his heel character recently, it's safe to say that Gulak has earned the right to work a big program with the champ. Buddy Murphy is also an option for an opponent for Alexander, but they may be waiting to build him up just a bit more.

There are no predictions for either tag team title or the United States championship at this time.